Thomas McCurtains pick up great win in Shiels Cup

Thomas McCurtains in action (Pic: Thomas McCurtains) Archant

Thomas McCurtains footballers had a great win over Cú Chulainns in the Shiels Cup quarter-final in Goodmayes last Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A slow and rather scrappy start to the game from both teams it was McCurtains who broke the deadlock first and never looked back.

They built up a commanding lead by half time and were in control for the entire second half as well.

The semi-final will be played Thursday, June, 6 in Goodmayes against the either Harlesden Harps or St Joes.

The hurlers were beaten by Robert Emmetts on Sunday in the Collins Cup Quarter Final in Ruislip.

A fantastic start with a Conor McCormack goal after 32 seconds was exactly what McCurtains wanted playing against the wind.

The Emmetts took a while to find their mark but scored 5 points in the closing stages of the first half to go in 4 up at the break.

You may also want to watch:

A frustrating second half followed and McCurtains even though on top for most of the match gave away too many scorable frees which Emmetts sharpshooter, Murphy, gladly took advantage of.

Next weekend the Reserve Footballers are out against North London Shamrocks in Goodmayes on Saturday while on Sunday the Club will play not one but two finals.

The Camogs take on John Mitchells in the Intermediate Camogie League in Goodmayes and the Hurlers play the 2018 Ronan Cup Final Replay against Fr. Murphys.

It would be great to see a big McCurtains support at both if possible.

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club's history.

If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com.

Any information would be great to hear.