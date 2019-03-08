Search

Wins for Thomas McCurtains GAA Club's camogs, hurlers and reserve footballers

PUBLISHED: 11:32 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 27 June 2019

Thomas McCurtains Gaelic Athletics Association Club hurlers. Picture: Thomas McCurtains GAA Club

Thomas McCurtains Gaelic Athletics Association Club hurlers. Picture: Thomas McCurtains GAA Club

Thomas McCurtains Gaelic Athletics Association Club's camogs, hurlers and reserve footballers all tasted victory in their games last week.

The hurlers beat Brothers Pearse and Reserve Footballers in the AIB Hurling League Division One on Tuesday, June 18, scoring three goals in the first half.

Pearses threw everything at them in the second half but the Macs held on the record a superb one point win.

The reserve footballers were also victorious over Éire Óg last Tuesday in a commanding display, while there was a fantastic win on Saturday for the camogs against Liverpool Wolfe Tones in the Championship, setting the team on the path to the final.

However, it wasn't to be for the footballers as they lost out to Cú Chulainns in their Division One league fixture.

They started well and were in control in the first half, leading by a point at half time, but couldn't replicate their performance in the second half.

Both sides gave the ball away too easily but it was Cú Chulainns that made the most of the errors to win by three points.

The reserves also took on St Joes in their final reserve league game.

McCurtains started the brighter, opening up a good lead before St Joes found their rhythm.

The first half saw plenty of action, with the sides scoring seven goals between them meaning the score was level at half time, Macs 3-06 to 4-03.

St Joes kicked on at the start of the second half and took the lead for the first time.

The Joes were six points up with five minutes to go and looked to be in control but McCurtains fought back to bring the came close, however they couldn't find the last score they needed.

On Friday, the footballers will take to the field to play the Shiels Cup final against St Brendans in Ruislip, while the hurlers are out on Saturday afternoon hoping to make it three wins from three in the league against Sean Traceys.

Later that evening the camogie team will host their chairman's BBQ in The Black Lion Pub, Plaistow.

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

New adult education centre opens in Ilford with ribbon cutting

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain (left), with Jay Balan and Rupal Mehta, both directors. Picture: Amandeep Manku

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

