Gaelic Sport: Thomas McCurtains fun day is a huge hit

PUBLISHED: 13:57 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 12 June 2019

Archant

Thomas McCurtains held their annual fun day at Goodmayes with over 250 people in attendance.

More than 150 underage players took part in plenty of GAA action, as visitors also enjoyed music, a barbeque and beer tent.

And it was a great day oon the pitch for the club's teams, as the underage hurlers won against Fr. Murphys and the under-eight and under-10 footballers won their blitz games.

You may also want to watch:

The under-15 footballers beat Hertfordshire Feile, while the senior hurdles defeated Cu Chulainns in a challenge match and the reserve footballers had a single point win over Round Towers in the league.

The intermediate footballers qualified for the Murphy Cup final by beating St Joes by 19 points and the Camogs began their Championship season with a fantastic win over a depleted Taras side on Sunday.

The women footballers face Round Towers on Saturday, while the hurlers host Brothers Pearse at Goodmayes.

The Camogs entertain Fr. Murphys on SUNday, while the under-17 footballers are due to play a TCG/Tara combined in the development league.

The reserve footballers visit Eire Og on Tuesday in the league.

