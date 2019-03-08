McCurtains ready for Ronan Cup final against Fr. Murphy’s

Thomas McCurtains’ hurling team will hope to claim some early silverware on Sunday when they face Fr. Murphy’s in the Ronan Cup final.

The showpiece event takes place in Ruislip at 2pm on Sunday, with the Goodmayes club sure to be doing all they can to triumph.

And if they can win a trophy this early in the season, that is sure to give them plenty of confidence for the remainder of the campaign.

The men’s football team, meanwhile, play host to Tir Chonaill Gaels in the Murphy Cup with a 4pm start in Goodmayes on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, McCurtains’ camogie team are due to entertain Green Isle in a challenge match at midday.

The women’s football team are also due for action this weekend as they take part in the Ann Dunning tournament which starts at 10am in Tottenhall on Saturday.

It certainly looks set to be a busy weekend for the club on the whole with plenty of chances for success.