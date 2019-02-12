Search

McCurtains reflect on highly successful year with awards given at dinner-dance event

PUBLISHED: 13:28 06 March 2019

Plenty of awards were handed out at the Thomas McCurtains' dinner-dance (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Thomas McCurtains celebrated another memorable year at the club’s annual dinner-dance event on Saturday.

The event at the Prince Regent Hotel in Woodford Bridge was well attended by the Goodmayes club’s players, coaches, sponsors and supporters.

Also in attendance among the guests, who totalled nearly 250, was John Lacey, the President of the London GAA.

At the event, McCurtains took the opportunity to reflect on a highly successful 2018 for the club, with each senior side having their turn in the spotlight.

Coaches delivered speeches that honoured their respective players’ commitment and effort over the past 12 months, before handing out awards.

Johnny McGuigan took home the Players’ Footballer of the Year prize, while Conor Murphy won Footballer of the Year.

Martin Geraghty was named Reserve Footballer of the Year, while the Young Footballer of the Year prize went to Nick Clare.

For the women’s team, Shona Roche received the Footballer of the Year award, while Newcomer of the Year went to Belén Ripoll Douton.

The prize for Camogie Player of the Year went to Lorraine Breen, with Sarah Conway the Most Improved Camogie Player of the Year and Caroline McCarthy collecting the Camogie Newcomer of the Year trophy.

Dean Corrigan was named Players’ Hurler of the Year, with team-mate Mark Russell winning Hurler of the Year.

The final award of the night was among the most prestigious, with McCurtains honouring their Clubperson of the Year.

Richard Ellis was the winner of his prize, recognising his contribution to the club as their public relations officer as well as being a respected member of the football team.

It certainly came as a surprise to Ellis, who was about to write down the name of the winner as he had done for all the other awards, only to realise it was him.

Once the awards were handed out, those in attendance were then able to dance the night away into the wee small hours.

On Sunday, John Winters, Niall Coffey and Mark McGirr all featured for London as they lost 1-9 to 0-7 at Leitrim in the Allianz National Football League Division Four.

The camogie team are in action on Saturday at the Erin Go Bragh 7s in Birmingham.

