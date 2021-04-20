News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford AC stalwart smashes club record in Essex Half Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:35 PM April 20, 2021   
Ilford AC's Terry Knightley with his Essex Half Marathon medal.

Ilford AC's Terry Knightley broke the male veteran over 60 club record in the Essex Half Marathon at Debden Airfield. - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford Athletic Club stalwart Terry Knightley smashed a long-standing record in the Essex Half Marathon in Saffron Walden.

Terry was the sole Ilford AC representative at the event on Sunday, April 18, racing over a three-lap course around the disused Debden Airfield - designed in the shape of an aeroplane.

Terry broke the male veteran over 60 club record, which had been held by Ilford AC great Gerry Pells for 26 years, by 1 minute and 13 seconds.

The Essex Marathon and Half Marathon commemorative medal

All runners who finished the Essex Marathon and Half Marathon events received a commemorative medal. - Credit: Ilford AC

Terry recorded the new club MV60 record time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 31 seconds to finish 54th overall out of 256 runners in the race, which incorporated the socially-distanced ‘rolling’ start.

All finishers in the full marathon and half marathon events received a commemorative medal for taking part.

You may also want to watch:

Athletics
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kalila Khan was recently selected to be part of the UK's biggest touring dance convention with Can You Dance?

People

Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Eastern Avenue near the junction with Evanston Gardens.

Metropolitan Police

Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A 26-year-old man was injured after a car overturned in Colvin Gardens. 

Metropolitan Police

Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Metropolitan Police

Police officer sacked after 'encouraging friend to lie about collision'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus