Ilford AC stalwart smashes club record in Essex Half Marathon

Published: 1:35 PM April 20, 2021

Ilford AC's Terry Knightley broke the male veteran over 60 club record in the Essex Half Marathon at Debden Airfield. - Credit: Ilford AC

Ilford Athletic Club stalwart Terry Knightley smashed a long-standing record in the Essex Half Marathon in Saffron Walden.

Terry was the sole Ilford AC representative at the event on Sunday, April 18, racing over a three-lap course around the disused Debden Airfield - designed in the shape of an aeroplane.

Terry broke the male veteran over 60 club record, which had been held by Ilford AC great Gerry Pells for 26 years, by 1 minute and 13 seconds.

All runners who finished the Essex Marathon and Half Marathon events received a commemorative medal. - Credit: Ilford AC

Terry recorded the new club MV60 record time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 31 seconds to finish 54th overall out of 256 runners in the race, which incorporated the socially-distanced ‘rolling’ start.

All finishers in the full marathon and half marathon events received a commemorative medal for taking part.