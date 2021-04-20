Ilford AC stalwart smashes club record in Essex Half Marathon
- Credit: Ilford AC
Ilford Athletic Club stalwart Terry Knightley smashed a long-standing record in the Essex Half Marathon in Saffron Walden.
Terry was the sole Ilford AC representative at the event on Sunday, April 18, racing over a three-lap course around the disused Debden Airfield - designed in the shape of an aeroplane.
Terry broke the male veteran over 60 club record, which had been held by Ilford AC great Gerry Pells for 26 years, by 1 minute and 13 seconds.
Terry recorded the new club MV60 record time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 31 seconds to finish 54th overall out of 256 runners in the race, which incorporated the socially-distanced ‘rolling’ start.
All finishers in the full marathon and half marathon events received a commemorative medal for taking part.