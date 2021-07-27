Team GB top group with draw against Canada

Published: 3:24 PM July 27, 2021

Team GB made sure they topped their Olympic group on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw against Canada in Kashima.

Arsenal stars Leah Williamson and Nikita Parris started the game as Kim Little and Lotte Wubben-Moy were named on the bench.

Wubben-Moy was included in a matchday squad at the tournament for the first time but was an unused substitute.

In a fairly even first 20 minutes it was Georgia Stanway who had the first real opening for Team GB as she cut inside but was well tackled by Ashley Lawrence before she could get a shot away.

Williamson then made a good challenge on 31 minutes as Team GB were careless on the ball passing it out from the back straight to Adriana Leon who plays her club football at West Ham before the Arsenal defender got across to clear the ball.

You may also want to watch:

However a matter of moments later Rachel Daly had a huge opportunity to put Hege Riise's side ahead as she was played in at the back-post but her shot was well saved by Stephanie Labbé in the Canadian goal tipping the shot over the bar.

Team GB started to settle as they opened Canada up once more as Demi Stokes linked up well with Parris before the Manchester City defender dinked a ball in aiming for Caroline Weir but she just couldn't connect with the shot allowing Canada to clear.

Bev Priestman's Canada side were looking a danger on the counter attack as Leon was played through once again before she took a touch too many allowing Williamson to come across and make the block from her shot.

Team GB started the second half very shaky gifting possesion to the opposition as Ellie Roebuck in goal played a poor pass out from the back to Leon who's effort was well blocked in the end by Bright who came across to cover.

However Canada did take the lead on 54 minutes when Lawrence found herself in space down the left before sending a low cross into the box with the GB defence failing to clear the loose ball before Leon who was left unmarked pounced to fire her effort into the net.

On 63 minutes Riise then thought it was time to shake things up as Ellen White and Kim Little came on for Daly and Jill Scott.

Team GB were inches away from an equaliser on 68 minutes as Weir hit the crossbar after she drove down the left before finding herself in a tight angle but cracked her effort off the crossbar before hitting the post and bouncing down and out.

Little certainly made a difference to the tempo with 73 minutes on the clock she carved out a chance for her team playing in Stanway before she curled her strike over the top of the bar.

However the equaliser was to come with 84 minutes played when Weir had a strike from 35 yards out that took a heavy deflection off Michelle Prince's head before beating Labbe in the Canadian goal.

With two wins already and qualification already secured, they needed just a point against the Canadians to ensure they topped Group E.

Team GB will now face Australia in the last eight on Friday meaning that Williamson, Little, Wubben-Moy and Parris will go up against Arsenal teammates Steph Catley, Lydia Williams and Caitlin Foord.

GB: Roebuck, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Stokes, Ingle (Kirby 77), Weir, Daly (White 63), Scott (Little 63),Stanway, Parris.

Unused substitutes: MacIver, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Houghton.