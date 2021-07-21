Ilford's Theeban Tavarasa bags six wickets in dominant win

Published: 10:43 AM July 21, 2021

Theeban Tavarasa took six wickets in Ilford's eight wicket win at Old Southendian and Southchurch in Essex League Division One. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Theeban Tavarasa and Mohammad Ahktar shared 10 wickets between them as Ilford cruised to an eight-wicket victory at Old Southendian & Southchurch.

And the visitors reached their victory target of 118 in less than 20 overs and are now unbeaten in their last five Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One outings.

The contest did not look like being so one-sided in the early stages of the home side's innings, with Ahmed Khawaja hitting four sizes in a 21-ball 28.

But once he was caught off Tavarasa with the score on 65-2, Old Southendian & Southchurch then collapsed to 117 all out.

Tavarasa took 6-56 in 16 overs, with Ahktar picking up 4-27 off 12.5 overs.

Ilford opener Akhil Anil got the reply off to a flyer, striking eight fours and a six.

And after he was run out for 56, the visitors were led home by Akash Raji, who ended unbeaten on 39.

The win leaves Ilford fourth in the table and they host bottom club Horndon on the Hill on Saturday.