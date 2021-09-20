Sylhet crowned Bangladesh District Cup winners

Published: 5:44 PM September 20, 2021

Sylhet District have been crowned champions of the Bangladesh District Cup of 2021.

After a year of postponement due to lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic, the cricket championships returned outdoors for the very first time at Seven Kings Park.

Ten teams representing districts of Bangladesh took to the fields during the course of a day to battle it out for the right to take over from Dhaka Gladiators as champions.

With Dhaka exiting early, it was confirmed that there would be a new name on the trophy.

Sylhet battled through the group stages, defeating Noakhali, Hobiganj, and the prize scalp of Sunamganj, before swiftly dispatching Chittagong in the semi-final.

Sunamganj beat Moulvibazar to set up a star studded final against Sylhet.

The two titans locked horns once again but Sylhet had the momentum and were too strong for the excellent Sunamganj team.

Mehdi Abbas was named the tournament's most valuable player (MPV), Robin Das as highest run scorer and Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury Radi as highest wicket taker.

Special guests during the presentation included Shahidul Alam Ratan; BCSA (Bangladesh Cricket Supporters' Association) chair Abdus Salam; Rashid Ali, chairman of the Inner London Football League; Abdus Samad from the Vantage Accident Management Group; Lutfur Rahman of Work Permit Cloud WPC; and councillors Jyotsna and Sham Islam from Redbridge Council.

Bangladesh District Cup official Jawar Ali said: “It’s been a phenomenal day full of friendship, fun and excellent cricket. Congratulations to Sylhet on lifting the trophy on such a memorable day.

“This event will serve many great purposes, but above all it has bought us together and provided sunshine after such a difficult two years living through lockdown and a global pandemic.”

Sylhet District captain Sayfur Rahman added: “It has been a difficult and challenging journey for us after the way our lives have been affected.

"I want to thank my coaching colleagues and players for their never say die attitude as we have had so many obstacles to defeat.

“Our squad of players and management were behind special today and it made me emotional to see us all operating to such high standards to achieve our objectives."

Team coach and chairman Emdad Rahman added: "We witnessed a phenomenal team, unbeaten all day, in control, assured, oozing class, self belief and confidence in every single game.

"The conduct of each member of the squad as ambassadors was outstanding."