Search

Advanced search

Super Samuel makes history as Ilford AC dominate at 10-mile cross-country event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 January 2020

Aaron Samuel was the youngest winner of Ilford AC's 10-mile cross-country race in its 40-year history

Aaron Samuel was the youngest winner of Ilford AC's 10-mile cross-country race in its 40-year history

Archant

Ilford athletes dominated at their 10-mile cross-country event in Hainault Forest at the end of 2019.

Farris Patel, Jordan Hinds and Joe Grange won the relay race at Ilford's 10-mile cross-country eventFarris Patel, Jordan Hinds and Joe Grange won the relay race at Ilford's 10-mile cross-country event

The men provided the first seven finishers with Aaron Samuel the youngest winner in the event's 40-year history in 1:01.52.

Tom Gardner (1:02.17) was second and Mungo Prior (1:02.36) took bronze, with Jak Wright (1:03.26) completing the scoring in fourth as Ilford won team honours.

Bradley Deacon (1:03.40), first M40 athlete Gary Coombes (1:03.46) and Malcolm Muir (1:05.21) completed the top seven, with John Crawley ninth in 1:08.48.

Ryan Holeyman (1:13.18) pipped dad Danny (1:13.53) to 13th place, with Hayden Newland 15th in 1:14.12 and Bradley Brown 61st in 1:34.29.

Anna Crawley was first woman home for Ilford at their 10-mile cross-country raceAnna Crawley was first woman home for Ilford at their 10-mile cross-country race

Anna Crawley (1:22.27) led the Ilford women home in 32nd, as third best female, and Bree Nordin was 37th and first F60 athlete in 1:24.27.

Alison Sale (1:42.24) was 67th and Julia Galea (1:47.52) 73rd as Ilford finished second in the team stakes.

You may also want to watch:

Frieda Keane (1:49.10) also ran well to come home in 75th.

Ilford AC volunteers and runners at their 10-mile cross-country eventIlford AC volunteers and runners at their 10-mile cross-country event

The event doubled up as the club's 10-mile championships and gold, silver and bronze went to Samuel, Gardner and Prior for the men, as well as Crawley, Nordin and Sale for the women.

The race was also opened up to relay teams of three, with Farris Patel (20.24), Jordan Hinds (24.50) and Joseph Grange (21.23) taking first place in a combined 1:06.36.

The event is held to honou Ilford AC stalwart Kevin Newell, who suffered a serious brain injury five years ago and now requires full-time care.

It is supported and promoted by friends from Ilford AC and others in the running community, who turn up to run, volunteer or cheer, and a donation will be made from race proceeds to a suitable charity.

*Ilford's Diarmuid McDonnell clocked 18.48 at the Wicklow 5k St Stephen's Day race in his native Ireland for 42nd overall and third M45 athlete.

And Malcolm (28.50) and Carol Muir (46.37) took on the Witham five-mile road race on Boxing Day for 19th place and a season's best, respectively.

Gary Coombes capped a great year with a personal best of 16.23 at the monthly Serpentine 5k in Hyde Park, which was good enough for 12th place in a field of over 200 athletes.

Most Read

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell last night? Picture: Met Police

Emergency services called to bus crash in Hainault

A bus crashed in New North Road on Saturday. Picture: Louppy Hart

Goodmayes couple welcome Romford hospital’s first baby of the decade

First time parents Karishma and Harwinder Singh welcomed son Anshvir at just 43 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. Picture: BHRUT

Police officer hit by car in South Woodford

Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell last night? Picture: Met Police

Emergency services called to bus crash in Hainault

A bus crashed in New North Road on Saturday. Picture: Louppy Hart

Goodmayes couple welcome Romford hospital’s first baby of the decade

First time parents Karishma and Harwinder Singh welcomed son Anshvir at just 43 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. Picture: BHRUT

Police officer hit by car in South Woodford

Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Super Samuel makes history as Ilford AC dominate at 10-mile cross-country event

Aaron Samuel was the youngest winner of Ilford AC's 10-mile cross-country race in its 40-year history

Brown didn’t apply for managerial vacancy ‘out of loyalty to Taylor’

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Ilford charity launches project to help unemployed people explore creative careers

Participants will have the opportunity to work with one of the Doctor Who writers. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists