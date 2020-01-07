Super Samuel makes history as Ilford AC dominate at 10-mile cross-country event

Aaron Samuel was the youngest winner of Ilford AC's 10-mile cross-country race in its 40-year history Archant

Ilford athletes dominated at their 10-mile cross-country event in Hainault Forest at the end of 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Farris Patel, Jordan Hinds and Joe Grange won the relay race at Ilford's 10-mile cross-country event Farris Patel, Jordan Hinds and Joe Grange won the relay race at Ilford's 10-mile cross-country event

The men provided the first seven finishers with Aaron Samuel the youngest winner in the event's 40-year history in 1:01.52.

Tom Gardner (1:02.17) was second and Mungo Prior (1:02.36) took bronze, with Jak Wright (1:03.26) completing the scoring in fourth as Ilford won team honours.

Bradley Deacon (1:03.40), first M40 athlete Gary Coombes (1:03.46) and Malcolm Muir (1:05.21) completed the top seven, with John Crawley ninth in 1:08.48.

Ryan Holeyman (1:13.18) pipped dad Danny (1:13.53) to 13th place, with Hayden Newland 15th in 1:14.12 and Bradley Brown 61st in 1:34.29.

Anna Crawley was first woman home for Ilford at their 10-mile cross-country race Anna Crawley was first woman home for Ilford at their 10-mile cross-country race

Anna Crawley (1:22.27) led the Ilford women home in 32nd, as third best female, and Bree Nordin was 37th and first F60 athlete in 1:24.27.

Alison Sale (1:42.24) was 67th and Julia Galea (1:47.52) 73rd as Ilford finished second in the team stakes.

You may also want to watch:

Frieda Keane (1:49.10) also ran well to come home in 75th.

Ilford AC volunteers and runners at their 10-mile cross-country event Ilford AC volunteers and runners at their 10-mile cross-country event

The event doubled up as the club's 10-mile championships and gold, silver and bronze went to Samuel, Gardner and Prior for the men, as well as Crawley, Nordin and Sale for the women.

The race was also opened up to relay teams of three, with Farris Patel (20.24), Jordan Hinds (24.50) and Joseph Grange (21.23) taking first place in a combined 1:06.36.

The event is held to honou Ilford AC stalwart Kevin Newell, who suffered a serious brain injury five years ago and now requires full-time care.

It is supported and promoted by friends from Ilford AC and others in the running community, who turn up to run, volunteer or cheer, and a donation will be made from race proceeds to a suitable charity.

*Ilford's Diarmuid McDonnell clocked 18.48 at the Wicklow 5k St Stephen's Day race in his native Ireland for 42nd overall and third M45 athlete.

And Malcolm (28.50) and Carol Muir (46.37) took on the Witham five-mile road race on Boxing Day for 19th place and a season's best, respectively.

Gary Coombes capped a great year with a personal best of 16.23 at the monthly Serpentine 5k in Hyde Park, which was good enough for 12th place in a field of over 200 athletes.