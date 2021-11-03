Ilford boss Peek searching for the right balance between defence and offence

Anthony Da Silva of Ilford goes close against Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford manager Adam Peek wants his side to find the right balance between being defensively solid and scoring goals in order to improve their form.

The Foxes will make the trip away to face St Margaretsbury on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways in the Essex Senior League.

They could remain without boss Peek on the touchline who is currently suffering with Covid-19 and at home isolating.

“We have really struggled in front of goal the last three games, we had challenges early in the season with conceding too many, but we seem to have solved that and scoring goals is now our issue,” Peek said.

“We need to find the balance between being solid defensively whilst being clinical in front of goal, we have the players to do this so Saturday we will be looking to improve in that area and hope to have five or six players back who missed the weekend.”

The boss wants his side to focus on themselves and did admit their next opponents are an unknown under newly-appointed manager Paul Holding.

“St Margaretsbury will be a tough game although they had a bad result at the weekend they have picked up some good results of late so we expect it to be a battle, but we need to start getting points back on board.

“In terms of them or their style I haven’t seen them play under their new management but we will just focus on what we can do.”

Ilford suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to promotion hopefuls Saffron Walden Town on Saturday thanks to a goal from Michael Toner.

“I wasn’t at the game on Saturday due to Covid, but (coaches) Cris Goncalves and Charlie Barlow said that it was a very tough, but even game with few chances for both sides.

“We had eight players missing due to injury and Covid, so in terms of performance it weren’t bad, but we just lacked a clinical edge.”

Ilford will be determined to start pulling themselves clear of danger in the Essex Senior League despite teams struggling near the bottom of the table.

Sporting Bengal United, Sawbridgeworth Town and Southend Manor are adrift at the foot of the table with the rest of the pack above extremely tight at present.