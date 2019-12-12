Snooker: Speedy O'Sullivan storms through

Ronnie O'Sullivan took just 32 minutes to dismantle a hapless James Cahill at the 19.com Scottish Open but the five-time world champion refused to be on hand to offer the young player any word of advice.

O'Sullivan was in ruthless form under the Emirates Arena lights, firing breaks of 111, 93 and 86 to bring an end to proceedings in rapid time and book his place in the third round on Thursday.

But while the 25-year-old Cahill is still making his way in the game, the current world number three had a simple and abrupt message to his struggling opponent.

"To be honest I'm not in the business to give advice to James, I'm just here to play snooker and have fun, and James has just got to find his own way," the 44-old-said.

"That's just part and parcel of being in the sport, and you have to learn from your mistakes and try and improve from it and try and come back a better player.

"But I'm sure he will do that, as he's a very good talent.

"It was alright out there. I enjoyed it and it was good fun, James didn't play great and missed a few balls but it was definitely a fun match for me.

"It was 32 minutes but I don't know if that was a record or anything - I just got down and played each ball as it was and they went in, which was great for me, so it was pretty clinical stuff."

The 36-time ranking event winner has been on engaging form in Glasgow this week, hitting the headlines yesterday for comparing his 'Prada' style of snooker with the likes of Mark Selby's more 'TK Maxx' and less flamboyant approach.

And sitting in the punditry chair is an opportunity O'Sullivan relishes, doing so at the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican and hoping to explore such an avenue further in the future.

"Eurosport punditry has been good fun - obviously I haven't done any this week because I'm still playing in the tournament," he added.

"But it's a good distraction from the pressures and playing in the main tournaments."

Romford's Mark King crashed out of the competition in the second round, however, losing 4-2 to Tom Ford in Wednesday's afternoon session.

And it continued a difficult few weeks for the world number 43, who also went out in the third round of the Betway UK Championship after succumbing to a 6-4 defeat agains Australian Neil Robertson.

