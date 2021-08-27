South Woodford women face local teams to encourage newcomers

Published: 7:30 AM August 27, 2021

Cricket is in the air this summer at the South Woodford Cricket Club where the club's first ever women's cricket team, established in 2020, played against Hutton, Upminster and Shenfield as part of the ESS1 tournament run by Essex Cricket.

Women of all ages participated in the tournament with most of the women never having played cricket before.

The matches were fun and entertaining and the atmosphere was lively.

According to the club's women and girl's coach Wendy Baker, this initiative has been a great way to get more women and girls into playing cricket.

The hosting clubs were even able to provide free evening meals to all participating players thanks to a small grant from the ECB.

You may also want to watch:

If you would like to join the South Woodford women's soft ball cricket team please contact wendy@southwoodfordcc.co.uk.