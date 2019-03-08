South Woodford miss out in final flourish as Silverthorn storm to an impressive win

The South Woodford and Silverthorn teams in the Ilford Knockout final Archant

There were mixed fortunes for South Woodford Bowls Club in the last week as they won most of their matches, but lost the big one.

That was the Ilford & District Knockout Final at Fords BC in Newbury Park.

South Woodford took on Silverthorn in the final and the rink of Bernie Wanger, Jackie Barham-Holt, Jim Boyce and skip Peter Barham took on Barry Holbrook's foursome.

Both teams found the green a challenge early on and it was nip and tuck.

However, Silverthorn were the first to settle, building up a 21-7 lead by the 15th end.

There was no way back for South Woodford and they conceded the match on the 19th end with the score at 25-8.

There was better news for Barham in the Walthamstow & District Secretary's Cup against Barry Holbrook of Silverthorn again.

The match was played at South Woodford and it was Peter who controlled the game from the start.

He led 11-5 at the 10th end and there was no stopping Barham from there as he ran out a comfortable winner by 21-9.

Meanwhile, in the Forest & District League, Sheila Martin, Ruth Barber, Linda Boyce and skip Hazel Morgan played Woodford Ladies and started off well.

The lead changed hands and South Woodford grabbed a four-count on the 15th end to take the lead 14-13.

Over the remaining four ends they scored five more without reply to record a 19-13 win and maximum points.

The Ladies final fixture of the season was in the Colbert Cup against Silverthorn.

Sheila Martin, Ruth Barber, Linda Boyce and skip Carol Beesley took an early lead at 8-6, but over the remaining eight ends it was Silverthorn who finished better.

They scored seven shots against South Woodford's five to leave the final score at 13-13.