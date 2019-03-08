Search

Advanced search

South Woodford miss out in final flourish as Silverthorn storm to an impressive win

PUBLISHED: 11:05 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 19 September 2019

The South Woodford and Silverthorn teams in the Ilford Knockout final

The South Woodford and Silverthorn teams in the Ilford Knockout final

Archant

There were mixed fortunes for South Woodford Bowls Club in the last week as they won most of their matches, but lost the big one.

That was the Ilford & District Knockout Final at Fords BC in Newbury Park.

South Woodford took on Silverthorn in the final and the rink of Bernie Wanger, Jackie Barham-Holt, Jim Boyce and skip Peter Barham took on Barry Holbrook's foursome.

Both teams found the green a challenge early on and it was nip and tuck.

However, Silverthorn were the first to settle, building up a 21-7 lead by the 15th end.

There was no way back for South Woodford and they conceded the match on the 19th end with the score at 25-8.

There was better news for Barham in the Walthamstow & District Secretary's Cup against Barry Holbrook of Silverthorn again.

You may also want to watch:

The match was played at South Woodford and it was Peter who controlled the game from the start.

He led 11-5 at the 10th end and there was no stopping Barham from there as he ran out a comfortable winner by 21-9.

Meanwhile, in the Forest & District League, Sheila Martin, Ruth Barber, Linda Boyce and skip Hazel Morgan played Woodford Ladies and started off well.

The lead changed hands and South Woodford grabbed a four-count on the 15th end to take the lead 14-13.

Over the remaining four ends they scored five more without reply to record a 19-13 win and maximum points.

The Ladies final fixture of the season was in the Colbert Cup against Silverthorn.

Sheila Martin, Ruth Barber, Linda Boyce and skip Carol Beesley took an early lead at 8-6, but over the remaining eight ends it was Silverthorn who finished better.

They scored seven shots against South Woodford's five to leave the final score at 13-13.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

South Woodford miss out in final flourish as Silverthorn storm to an impressive win

The South Woodford and Silverthorn teams in the Ilford Knockout final

Staff attitude is most common reason for complaints against Redbridge GPs

Hundreds of complaints were made last year against Redbridge GPs. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Cricket: Ten Doeschate delights as Essex return to top

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate deep in thought during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Cricket: Harmer’s magnificent seven puts Essex on title brink

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Redfern believes win over Chingford can provide boost in confidence for rest of season

Woodford celebrate their promotion last season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists