Brilliant Barham signs off at South Woodford with seven magnificent final triumphs

It was a magnificent seven wins out of seven for South Woodford bowler Peter Barham as he swept all before him with an imperious performance on club finals weekend.

He kicked off in the two-wood against Jim Boyce, but things did not go to plan as he trailed 14-6 at the 15th end.

However, he then rallied superbly to score 13 shots to Jim's three over the remaining ends to give him a 21-17 win.

Next up was the mixed championships where he took on Carol Beesley in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter.

He won that one by 21-4, before beating Dave Mulchinock in the handicap final, getting home by 23-16 after his opponent had started the better.

The Fixed Jack saw Barham take on Beesley for a second time.

This proved a much tighter game, with the lead frequently changing hands.

With one end to go the scores were tied at 75-75, but it was Peter who held his nerve to win it.

In the Yard of Jack, Peter got the better of Boyce, winning 27-22, before teaming up with his wife Jackie Barham-Holt in the nominated pairs.

They took on Linda and Jim Boyce, running out 17-11 winners, while in the men's pairs he joined forces with Bernard Chaplin.

The unlucky Jim Boyce faced him again, alongside Les Kingsley and they were pipped 19-18 in a dramatic extra end.

It was a magnificent weekend for Barham, but his move to Wanstead Central next summer will give others the chance to get their hands on some silvererware!

Elsewhere, the mens singles was contested between Bernie Wanger and David Mulchinock.

It was David who settled the better, registering a 14-6 lead at the 10th and then by scoring seven shots to Bernie's three over the next five ends he ran out the winner by 21-9.

The ladies singles saw Barham-Holt play her pairs partner Carol Beesley.

She started well and had a useful lead after 15 ends, but Carol rallied to level at 19-19 and then take the lead.

But at the 26th end, Jackie managed to score the two she needed to sneak home by 21-20.

The ladies two-wood was also a tight game when Jackie played Linda Boyce.

Linda did rally to level the score at 13-13 at the 20th end, however it was Jackie who scored one shot on the 21st to win 14 -13.