Tennis star Silva is still dreaming of showing her skills at Wimbledon

Ilford tennis player Eden Silva will be hoping to rustle up a string of victories and improve her ranking in a bid to get into the main draw at next month's Wimbledon, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 23-year-old began her Road to Wimbledon campaign at last week's British grass court season opening Surbiton Trophy where she failed to win a match in the singles and doubles events.

And at the Nottingham Open last Sunday, Silva, who is currently number 420 in the WTA world rankings, was knocked out in the first qualifying round to Poland's 162 world-ranked Magdalena Frech in straight sets.

Silva, who has Sri Lankan and Russian parentage, began playing tennis at a tender age of three at Cranbrook Castle in Gants Hill.

She will stay in Nottingham, where she teams up with regular partner Sarah Beth Grey in the double event, and has played at SW19 before as a junior.

The Recorder has been telling her story since the tender age of six when she was a tennis prodigy and Silva is now focusing on getting her ranking down to 240 which will at least guarantee her a spot at the Wimbledon qualifying at British Tennis HQ in Roehampton.

And if she wins all of her three matches there then she will make it into the main women's draw at SW19 for the very first time as a senior.

"In the upcoming grass court tournaments I am hoping to get a few good results and play well," she said.

"At the moment I won't be able to get in on my own ranking, but if I do well in the next few weeks then maybe a wildcard is available, so my goal is just to play each tournament and try to compete well."

However, there is a great chance of Silva making it into the women's doubles event at where she is currently ranked at 198.

The East Londoner has recently picked up a string of wins with her partner, which she hopes will be ongoing.

"I'm doing more work on the doubles side so hopefully a wild card for the doubles will be good," she added.

"I'm playing with another British girl, so that will be a good opportunity to play in Wimbledon.

"Playing Wimbledon will be a great experience. I really enjoy playing doubles. I play really well with my partner, so hopefully we do well in the next few weeks."

Overall Silva is keeping positive about her game which she hopes will help her achieve her dream of playing at Wimbledon.

"I feel good with how I'm playing and I feel in a positive mind set which I think is the most important thing," she said.

"You are not going to win every match, but if you keep that mindset then there is another opportunity to go out there and win and compete with the best."