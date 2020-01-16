Squash: Bancroft's pupil Sheikh serves up silver at British Junior Open

Bancroft's year nine pupil Yusuf Sheikh won silver at the prestigious Dunlop British Junior Open recently.

More than 600 of the world's top young players were in Birmingham for the five-day event, representing 35 counties.

Sheikh won the British under-13 title in November 2018 and was competing in the under-15 age group, which had 128 entrants.

He was the youngest player to reach the quarter-finals, but his determination and hard work over Christmas was evident.

A tough semi-final draw put him up against Muhammad Ammad, the Pakistan number one who had beaten him comfortably in the past and was favourite.

But Sheikh took confidence from his quarter-final win against Indian number one Yuvraj Wadhwani and played his best squash of the tournament for a 3-0 win.

He lost 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 in the final to second seed Humza Khan, of Pakistan, but his silver was one of three medals won by England players.

Mariam Eissa took silver in the under-11 girls' competition and Sam Todd won under-17 boys' gold.