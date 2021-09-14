New Woodford Town boss aims to play attractive football

Published: 12:13 PM September 14, 2021

Newly-appointed Woodford Town manager Shane Baptiste is aiming to improve results and the brand of football his side play as they look to push up the Essex Senior League table.

Baptiste has been called upon after a spell managing the Woods under-23s side as the club underwent a management restructure.

“My main aim was to instantly improve results by winning games and urgently reintroduce the brand of football which got the club its recognition of producing entertainment football,” Baptiste said.

“It has been a fantastic start and some squad changes were required, but the remaining players and those I've promoted from our under 23's squad are fully onboard and working extremely hard.

“The club's long term aim is to achieve promotion to Step 4, which is important to help us develop as a club, but personally I'm focusing on continuing rebuilding and developing our squad to stay competitive at Step 5 level consistently.”

Baptiste also revealed his switch to the first-team came as a surprise but said he knows the club gives chances to players, coaches and managers.

“Woodford Town has a history of providing fantastic opportunities to not only players but aspiring managers and coaches as well.

“I admit, although my appointment wasn't expected, I was working closely within our first team set up in an coaching assistant role previously.

“This is a club ethos, ensuring managers and coaches from different squads within our club build good working relationships, which is great.

“I regard managing the under 23's with Glen Reeves and Neil Day as vital as our success gained recognition.

“I am fully aware under 23's and first-team football are completely different in terms of level and quality, but having an experienced management team around myself like Glen, Neil, Dee Safer as general manager and Jason Brissett as head of football operations, I'm very confident the club has a bright future.

“We're all football people who really care about the club.

“I am extremely honoured to be a part of a huge club with such a vast amount of history."