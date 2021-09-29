News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge boss has 'a lot of respect' for Saffron Walden ahead of clash

Jacob Ranson

Redbridge manager George Christou during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside St

Redbridge manager George Christou insisted that he has a lot of respect for opponents Saffron Walden Town ahead of their upcoming clash. 

The Motormen will make the trip to Catons Lane on Saturday (October 2) as they look to build on their victory over Hadleigh United in the FA Vase. 

“We have a very tough game on Saturday,” Christou said. “I have a lot of respect for Saffron Walden as a club and they are aiming to get promoted this season, so we know how tough of a place it can be. 

“We were somewhat embarrassed by them last year so we are looking to right some wrongs.” 

Redbridge sealed the 3-0 victory over Hadleigh United in the third qualifying round of the FA Vase last weekend. 

Abdishakur Farah, Ibrahim Kehinde and Robbie Norris sealed their progress into the first round proper of the competition, where they will travel to Thurlow Nunn Premier side Newmarket Town. 

