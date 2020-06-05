Search

World Cup winner Bracken excited by Wanstead challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2020

England's Lawrence Dallaglio and Kyran Bracken celebrate after their World Cup win in 2003

England's Lawrence Dallaglio and Kyran Bracken celebrate after their World Cup win in 2003

PA Archive/PA Images

Rugby World Cup winner Kyran Bracken says he is keen to see what the future holds for Wanstead, after joining the club’s coaching staff.

Scrum-half Bracken was part of England’s victorious squad in 2003, winning 51 caps and spending a decade with current Premiership and European champions Saracens.

And he will work alongside head coach Jeremy Walmsley, who returns to the Herons for a second spell having coached several teams in the UK and in his native New Zealand.

Bracken said: “I’m pleased to be joining such a renowned local club like Wanstead RFC.

“I’ve coached alongside Jeremy for a number of years and I know we can help bring out the best in Wanstead’s players.

“We have high hopes for the teams so this will be an interesting year for us all and I’m eager to see where the challenge will take us.”

Bracken also coaches at St Albans School with Walmsley, who is head of rugby and said: “I’m excited to be back at Wanstead RFC coaching this year alongside an extremely experienced coaching team.

“As a former player and coach at the club, I know how much capability there is at Wanstead. Our job as coaches is to support players at all levels to reach their full potential.”

Wanstead chairman James Cull says it is a very exciting time for the London Two North East club, adding: “Along with the planned redevelopment of our grounds, it is an example of how Wanstead RFC are going from strength to strength for both the senior and junior sections of our club.”

Wanstead field three senior teams, as well as a veterans squad, and has a junior set-up down to under-six level.

They are currently recruiting for all teams, having won plaudits as a diverse club increasingly reflecting the community in which it operates.

“If you want to train with a former rugby World Cup winner, get yourself down to Wanstead RFC!” said Cull.

