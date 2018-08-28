Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woodford, Wanstead back in league action

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 January 2019

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Two North East returns this weekend after having last Saturday off

Woodford and Wanstead are set to return to action in London Two North East this Saturday after having last weekend off.

Leaders Woodford will hope to avoid what would be just a second loss of the season when they play host to Stowmarket.

The Highams club start the weekend with a seven-point lead over Romford & Gidea Park in second and would like to maintain that advantage at the very least.

When Woodford visited Stowmarket in October, they collected a 33-7 success on the road.

Wanstead, meanwhile, welcome Basildon on their return to league action this weekend.

The Herons will be hoping for a return to winning ways after losing 15-13 at Cantabrigians on their previous outing earlier this month.

The earlier meeting between Basildon and Wanstead saw the Roding Lane North club win 22-0 away from home at the start of October, a result they would like to repeat this weekend.

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford, Wanstead back in league action

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall expects tough test at Walthamstow

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists