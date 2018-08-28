Woodford, Wanstead back in league action

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

London Two North East returns this weekend after having last Saturday off

Woodford and Wanstead are set to return to action in London Two North East this Saturday after having last weekend off.

Leaders Woodford will hope to avoid what would be just a second loss of the season when they play host to Stowmarket.

The Highams club start the weekend with a seven-point lead over Romford & Gidea Park in second and would like to maintain that advantage at the very least.

When Woodford visited Stowmarket in October, they collected a 33-7 success on the road.

Wanstead, meanwhile, welcome Basildon on their return to league action this weekend.

The Herons will be hoping for a return to winning ways after losing 15-13 at Cantabrigians on their previous outing earlier this month.

The earlier meeting between Basildon and Wanstead saw the Roding Lane North club win 22-0 away from home at the start of October, a result they would like to repeat this weekend.