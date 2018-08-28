Redfern relieved after watching Woodford leave it late to beat Stowmarket

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club remain seven points clear at summit after dramatic success at weekend

Tom Redfern was delighted with Woodford’s late success at home to Stowmarket in London Two North East.

The Highams club retained their seven-point lead over Romford & Gidea Park at the top of the table with a 34-32 success on Saturday, but left it late to get the better of Stowmarket.

In a match that swung one way and then the other, a try in the closing minutes of the game saw Woodford snatch the victory.

And head coach Redfern was aware how enthralling the game was, even if the match put him through the mill.

“It was a really good game of rugby, though perhaps better for the spectators than it was being a part of it!” he said.

“Stowmarket offered us a lot of threats and at times we didn’t defend well, which was disappointing.

“The Stowmarket wing played really well and deserved his two tires, but we didn’t show as much control in defence as we would have liked.

“We attacked well and I was pleased to score five tries and to win it late on like we did was something else.”

Hylton Foster impressed on the wing again for Woodford, nabbing two tries against Stowmarket.

The wing now has six tries in his last three matches, a tremendous run of form at the start of 2019.

Foster drew praise from Redfern for his recent exploits, but the head coach also went on to talk laud the display of all other players in action on Saturday too.

“Hylton has been a major threat on the wing for us in recent weeks and his try-scoring record has been great,” he added.

“It was a strong performance all over the pitch, but there were small lapses that allowed Stowmarket to get back into the game.

“Stowmarket are a good team and are high in the table for a reason, so for us to beat them shows that collectively we did well.”

Woodford also named a much-changed side for the clash against Stowmarket and Redfern was happy his team came through with a win.

“Even making one change can have an impact on how you play, so to make five like we did on Saturday and still win was a positive,” he said.

“The guys who came in all did well and showed elements of what we like to do with regards to a game plan.

“To win like we did at the end too was really pleasing and showed a great willingness which will stand us in good stead.”