Woodford aim to keep title challenge on track against Southwold

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 January 2019

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Highams club are back in action on Saturday after a Christmas break

Woodford will hope to keep their London Two North East title challenge on track when they play host to Southwold on Saturday.

The Highams club begin the New Year at the top of the table with a four-point advantage over Romford & Gidea Park in second.

With just one defeat in the league all season, Woodford will hope to avoid starting 2019 on a losing note.

In Southwold, the Highams club may find it difficult to know what to expect against opponents whose form has been mixed in recent weeks.

The Suffolk club have won two and lost three of their last five matches, though their latest win was an away success.

As has been the case for much of the term, Woodford are likely to keep the focus on themselves as they look to perform to the best of their abilities.

And if they can do that, then it may well be enough for the Highams club to begin the New Year in style by getting the better of Southwold on Saturday.

