Redfern knows Woodford can still improve despite big win over South Woodham Ferrers

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season

Highams club on verge of title after latest success, but head coach says display was not their best

Tom Redfern says there is plenty of room for improvement for Woodford — even after they beat South Woodham Ferrers 52-7 at home in London Two North East.

The Highams club racked up a ninth straight win at the weekend and now stand on the verge of the title as a result of their latest triumph.

Woodford’s attack showed their teeth again with some brilliant tries, while the defence also impressed to keep the visitors at bay.

Head coach Redfern, though, feels the display was not the best the Highams club have produced this year, but was nonetheless happy to win.

“The score doesn’t tell the full story of how we played and we’re all aware we weren’t at our best on Saturday,” he said.

“To still score in excess of 50 points and keep the opposition to just one try when you’re not playing well is a blessing.

“We played well in attack and well in defence, but we had to make some changes which affected the continuity of the team.

“We’re pleased with the result, but we know there is room for improvement with regards to how we played.”

A win for Woodford at second-placed Romford & Gidea Park this weekend would be enough to secure the title for the Highams club.