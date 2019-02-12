Redfern adamant there will be no let up from Woodford as title in touching distance

Highams club return to action at home to South Woodham Ferrers on Saturday

Woodford could take another huge stride towards the London Two North East title with a win at home to South Woodham Ferrers on Saturday and Tom Redfern insists his side will not let up between now and the end of the season.

The Highams club currently lead the way by 13 points from Romford & Gidea Park and return to action this Saturday after having last weekend off.

With a maximum of 25 points left to play for, three wins from their final five matches should be enough for Woodford to win the title.

However, should they record a bonus-point win over South Woodham on Saturday and Romford take nothing from their trip to Norwich, the Highams club could win the title with a victory against their title rivals at Crow Lane on March 9.

Head coach Redfern would love for Woodford to wrap up the title as soon as possible, but says there will be no let up from his team over the final five games of the term.

“Every game is a game that you want to win, regardless of what has gone before and what has happened,” he said.

“We’ve got a busy run-in to the end of the season that is packed full of games against good sides with a couple of derbies thrown in for good measure.

“There is still everything to play for and we know that as a team, we can’t afford to look too far ahead.

“If we wrap up the title with a few games to go, then great, but we’ll still have a job to do even after that.”

It has been a remarkable change in fortunes for Woodford, who stand on the verge of the title less than a year on from being involved in a relegation scrap.

And Redfern was keen to pay tribute to everyone at the Highams club, thanking them for their hard work in helping the team be successful this term.

“It’s been a great effort from everyone involved, and that stretches to the people behind the scenes at the club as well as the players and the coaches,” he added.

“Everyone at the club has worked extremely hard and everything they have done has contributed to our success.

“The club is full of good people and everyone is really supportive of each other and happy to do their bit.”

The players can certainly do their bit by helping Woodford to another victory on Saturday.