Redfern admits to disappointment after Woodford lose out against Saffron Walden

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club went down 41-29 at home on Saturday

Tom Redfern admits he was frustrated by Woodford’s 41-29 defeat at home to Saffron Walden in London Two North East.

The Highams club had wrapped up the title with a success at Romford & Gidea Park on their previous outing, but were unable to follow that up with another victory.

It was just the second time this term Woodford had been beaten in the league and saw an end to their 10-game winning run.

And head coach Redfern admits the loss may simply have been down to Saffron Walden wanting it more on the day.

“To score five tries and 29 points in a game and not win is always disappointing,” he said.

“It is what it is and we have to make sure we learn from the mistakes that we made on Saturday.

“Sometimes it’s hard when you have little to play for and the opposition do have something to play for.

“That’s a situation that is going to arise for us again as a team in the future, so that’s something we have to make sure we’re better prepared for.”