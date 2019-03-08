Redfern sets Woodford new goal after claiming title as Saffron Walden clash looms

Woodford celebrate their win over Romford & Gidea Park in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club back in action this weekend after having last Saturday off

Tom Redfern says Woodford are focussed on ‘Project 100’ ahead of Saturday’s clash against Saffron Walden in London Two North East.

The Highams club return to action with a home match on Saturday after having last weekend off with no fixtures in the division.

Woodford wrapped up the title with a win at Romford & Gidea Park in their last outing on March 9, clinching the crown with three games to go.

Having already secured the title, the Highams club may be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Head coach Redfern, though, says Woodford have no intention of doing that and have another goal to work towards after securing the title.

“The target for us now is to achieve 100 points; not many teams have done that over the years, but we have a real chance to do that,” he said.

“Saffron Walden may feel they should have beaten us earlier in the season, so they will be looking to put that right on Saturday.

“We’re looking to put a marker down to show that we still mean business after the winning the title and we have another goal to work towards now.”

Woodford are currently on 88 points ahead of the weekend and victories in each of their final three games will be enough to see them get to a century.

That would also see the Highams club end the season having lost just once and on the back of an astonishing 13 straight wins.

Form like that would certainly be the perfect way for Woodford to gear up for the challenges that lie ahead in London One North next term.

And Redfern knows the Highams club must use the remainder of the current campaign wisely to get them in the best possible shape for the start of the next term.

“We have to start looking towards next season and we want to finish on a high because that will give us a great platform from which to build on,” he added.

“We’re excited by the challenge that lies ahead next season and we’re in a good place as a club.

“We’ve got a good infrastructure, but we’re aware of where we have to improve ahead of next season and we’re already planning accordingly.”

Next season may well start now for Woodford.