Woodford player-coach Redfern disappointed with second half spell in loss to rivals Eton Manor

Eton Manor in action against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Woodford player-coach Tom Redfern admits it was disappointing to see their game with local rivals Eton Manor slip away from them in the second half on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manor recorded a 29-10 victory with Woodford sitting second from bottom in the London One North having lost their last six games.

Following a first half try from Danny Higgins, which was converted by Redfern, the player-coach then kicked a penalty at the start of the second half as Manor led just 12-10.

But the away side raced clear to claim victory and Redfern says it was difficult to take.

"It's disappointing to lose because we went in at half-time with an opportunity to get back in the game," he said.

"We certainly gave them the field position to be able to score which we were disappointed with.

"But to come back at the end of the first half it was game on.

"The second half was disappointing, they had about a 15-minute spell where they really showed their class.

"They put us under pressure and got three tries which they deserved.

"Overall we were pretty pleased with our performance in the game.

"It was another good performance against a team that are trying to finish second."

Woodford face another difficult task on Saturday when they take on second-placed Colchester away.

Colchester have won 13 of their 18 games this season, losing five, and came out with a 47-22 win when the two sides met earlier on in the season.

But Redfern has urged his side to keep trying to find a way to turn around their poor run.

He added: "It will be another big test against Colchester.

"They will be big upfront again like most teams are at this level.

"We just have to make sure we try and find a way around it. It's not an easy patch.

"We're still performing and there are positives. We have been really pleased with our work at the scrum in the last few weeks."

Elsewhere, Wanstead travel to Epping Upper Clapton on Saturday in the London Two North East looking to build on a 37-22 win over Holt in their last game.