Woodford head coach Redfern taking positives from season

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern believes there have been positives at the club this season despite the first team’s second from bottom finish in the London One North.

The Rugby Football Union made the decision to cancel all seasons below Premiership level due to the coronavirus outbreak, having already previously postponed the campaigns.

But a decision is yet to be made on whether teams will be relegated or promoted, with Woodford having already been mathematically relegated following their 46-21 loss to Amersham & Chiltern on March 21.

Redfern believes progress has been made at the club as they wait to hear on which division they will play in next season.

“Everyone could see the results and say ‘oh Woodford are struggling’ but for us we’ve lost nine games by nine points or less,” he said.

“If you look at the whole plan at Woodford there’s success. The first team haven’t been able to win as many games as they should have based on how they’ve been performing.

“Whatever league we’re in we will continue to focus on what’s big. We’ve been really competitive.

“Mathematically now I think we are actually relegated. When we lost to Amersham I think that confirmed it.

“However, you never know what could happen.

“We’ve had some hard luck this year but could get some fortunate luck at the end of the year, we just don’t know.

“What will happen will happen and we’ll go from there and give it our best crack whatever league we end up in.

“Our way of doing stuff is not going to change.”

Woodford, who were promoted from the division below last season, managed just two wins and one draw during the league season, beating Chingford and bottom club Ruislip.

They end on 17 points having picked up a number of bonus points in narrow defeats, 21 behind fourth from bottom Amersham & Chiltern with four games remaining.

Redfern added: “The safety of the players is paramount so you can never argue with that rationale , whether it’s cancelling the season or not letting a player come back on because he’s had a head knock.

“The players’ safety is the most important thing and in the current climate you can’t argue with the decision that’s been made.”