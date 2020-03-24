Search

Advanced search

Woodford head coach Redfern taking positives from season

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 March 2020

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern believes there have been positives at the club this season despite the first team’s second from bottom finish in the London One North.

The Rugby Football Union made the decision to cancel all seasons below Premiership level due to the coronavirus outbreak, having already previously postponed the campaigns.

But a decision is yet to be made on whether teams will be relegated or promoted, with Woodford having already been mathematically relegated following their 46-21 loss to Amersham & Chiltern on March 21.

Redfern believes progress has been made at the club as they wait to hear on which division they will play in next season.

“Everyone could see the results and say ‘oh Woodford are struggling’ but for us we’ve lost nine games by nine points or less,” he said.

“If you look at the whole plan at Woodford there’s success. The first team haven’t been able to win as many games as they should have based on how they’ve been performing.

“Whatever league we’re in we will continue to focus on what’s big. We’ve been really competitive.

“Mathematically now I think we are actually relegated. When we lost to Amersham I think that confirmed it.

“However, you never know what could happen.

“We’ve had some hard luck this year but could get some fortunate luck at the end of the year, we just don’t know.

“What will happen will happen and we’ll go from there and give it our best crack whatever league we end up in.

“Our way of doing stuff is not going to change.”

Woodford, who were promoted from the division below last season, managed just two wins and one draw during the league season, beating Chingford and bottom club Ruislip.

They end on 17 points having picked up a number of bonus points in narrow defeats, 21 behind fourth from bottom Amersham & Chiltern with four games remaining.

Redfern added: “The safety of the players is paramount so you can never argue with that rationale , whether it’s cancelling the season or not letting a player come back on because he’s had a head knock.

“The players’ safety is the most important thing and in the current climate you can’t argue with the decision that’s been made.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: PM announces complete lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: PM announces complete lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

When we get behind closed doors this is what West Ham will be like

West Ham v Castilla 1980

Woodford head coach Redfern taking positives from season

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24