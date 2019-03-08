Search

Woodford coach Redfern wants tackling improvement after heavy defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:30 13 November 2019

Woodford RFC in action against Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says his side must improve their tackling and physicality following a heavy home defeat to Harpenden on Saturday.

Redfern's side were beaten 35-0, their eighth defeat from nine London One North games, to leave them second from bottom in the table.

The head coach believes his team were unable to match their opponents physically and demanded improvements in order to start picking up wins.

"Tactically we felt we were pretty even but physically we just didn't match them, or more," he said.

"Fundamentally that is what let us down. It made it very difficult for us.

"We really let ourselves down. When we look back on the game it will be with regret.

"Working the tackle is down to a number of things but we weren't able to get on the right side of it.

"We were always on the back foot and didn't generate momentum.

"We knew they were going to be really strong.

We weren't going into it thinking it was going to be an easy game.

"It wasn't to do with a lack of respect. It was on us and our performance.

"We just weren't good enough. That was the bottom line."

Woodford now travel away to Amersham & Chiltern looking for a second league win of the season to drag them away from the bottom.

Amersham picked up a 43-7 away win against bottom club Ruislip in their last game and currently sit eighth in the table, 16 points ahead of Woodford.

Redfern believes a lack of consistency in the team has been a reason for the run of poor results and says improving their tackling will be a key focus over the next few weeks.

He added: "We need some consistency in our selection.

"That is one of the things that has been a big hindrance.

"We have had a different spine to the team each week.

"The tackling is going to be a big focus especially as the weather gets tougher.

"We just need to focus on our performance and hopefully the result will come.

"In the last couple of games we haven't performed well enough.

"We haven't done well enough to give ourselves a good outcome."

