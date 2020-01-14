Woodford coach Redfern takes positives from defeat against title challengers Brentwood

Woodford in action against Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford player head coach Tom Redfern praised his side for their performance against Brentwood on Saturday and hopes they can take the positives into their next game.

Redfern's side lost 22-6 at home on Saturday, their 13th defeat in the London One North this season which leaves them second from bottom.

But the head coach believes his side have come a long way since the first game of the season and blamed miss opportunities for the defeat.

"I was really pleased with the performance," Redfern said.

"We were playing second in the league and there was some really good stuff in there.

"They were a good side and were well disciplined and we just couldn't execute our chances when we had them, that was the real difference again.

"But it was another good performance against a team that's come down from the league above.

"We've been quite good against the top sides this year. Other than North Walsham we've been really pleased with how we've played.

"We can't go out and buy ourselves a whole new 15, that's not what we're about, but we're really pleased with how far we've come.

"We've adapted over the first five months and have done really well with the resources we have. We're putting together good performances."

Redfern kicked two penalties for his side to give them six points as they failed to score a try.

Woodford travel Old Priorians on Saturday, a side they were narrowly beaten by earlier this season and Redfern believes it is a game they must try and win.

He added: "We need to make sure we get ourselves back into a good position on Saturday against Old Priorians.

"We're definitely in a position where we're competitive but there's no question we need to try and win.

"They've got some good individual players that we'll have to try and take out of the game.

"But like most weeks we're just concentrating on ourselves and making sure we get our processes right."