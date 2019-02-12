Search

Redfern hails Woodford attack after emphatic success over Cantabs

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 February 2019

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Highams club ran out 59-10 victors on Saturday

Tom Redfern was left purring after Woodford recorded a 59-10 win at home to Cantabrigians in London Two North East.

The Highams club racked up an eighth straight win in the league with a nine-try mauling of their Cambridgeshire rivals.

Despite the emphatic final score, Woodford did not have things all their own way as Cantabs started the game the brightest.

After coming through a sticky spell, the Highams side were able to show their full potential with their attacking game coming to the fore.

And head coach Redfern said he had few complaints with Woodford’s display in their latest success in the league.

“It was another good display and I suppose you can’t complain too much after scoring nine tries,” he said.

“It was a pleasing performance, especially because Cantabs had started the game brightly.

“Once we weathered that storm, we showed exactly what we’re capable of and that was quite a pleasing aspect.”

It was another brilliant weekend for Woodford in their quest for the title as the leaders saw their advantage grow again.

While the Highams outfit were busy running in nine tries against Cantabs, second-placed Romford & Gidea Park were on their way to a 39-35 loss at Stowmarket.

Woodford now hold a 13-point lead at the top of the standings with a maximum of 25 points left to play for.

Head coach Redfern acknowledges his side look well placed to win the title this term, but says there is still plenty of work for them to do in order to achieve their goal.

“We know we’re in a really good place in the table, but we also know there are still plenty of challenges that lie ahead for us,” he added.

“South Woodham Ferrers will be a good challenge for us in our next game on March 2 and we know how important the Romford match on March 9 could be.

“We’ve done the sums and know that if results go our way next weekend, then we could have a chance of wrapping up the title against Romford.

“We want to get the job done as soon as possible, but we know we still have plenty of work to do and that we have to keep taking things one game at a time.”

