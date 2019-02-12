Woodford wary of Cantabs threat despite gap in table

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club won 26-12 at Norwich last weekend

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says he empathises with the position Cantabrigians are in ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in London Two North East.

The Highams club are still sitting pretty at the top of the standings ahead of hosting a Cantabs side who are eighth and still nervously looking over their shoulders.

That was a position Woodford found themselves in 12 months ago before a run of six wins from their final eight games saw them secure safety.

And Redfern says the Highams club’s own personal experience of a relegation fight means they will not take Cantabs lightly this weekend.

“If we look back 12 months ago, we were where Cantabs find themselves now so we know they’ll be fighting for everything this weekend,” he said.

“We know they will be a determined opponent, but hopefully we can move them around the pitch a bit more than we were able to at their place.

“We know we have to match them because they will be up for it and we’re both looking for a win for our own reasons.”

Woodford enjoyed a brilliant weekend last Saturday as they secured the maximum five points on offer with a 26-12 success at Norwich.

The Highams club also saw their lead at the top grow to 10 points with second-placed Romford & Gidea Park being held to a 10-10 draw at Ipswich.

Prior to last weekend’s matches, Romford head coach Jordan Wigham insisted the pressure was all on Woodford in the title race.

It seems those words may have backfired, but Redfern was reluctant to get involved in playing mindgames with his Romford counterpart.

“We’ll just continue to concentrate on us. I know Jordan well, but I wasn’t aware of what he said before last weekend and what other teams say shouldn’t really matter to us,” he added.

“We’ve got the challenge from Cantabs this weekend and we know they’ll be good in the pack, so we’ll have to deal with it this weekend.

“It’s nice to have a 10-point lead at the top, but we have to keep going right until the end of the season.”

Woodford will hope to maintain their sizable lead over Romford this weekend by claiming another bonus-point win against Cantabrigians.