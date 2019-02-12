Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woodford wary of Cantabs threat despite gap in table

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 February 2019

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club won 26-12 at Norwich last weekend

Woodford celebrate a try earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Woodford celebrate a try earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern says he empathises with the position Cantabrigians are in ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in London Two North East.

The Highams club are still sitting pretty at the top of the standings ahead of hosting a Cantabs side who are eighth and still nervously looking over their shoulders.

That was a position Woodford found themselves in 12 months ago before a run of six wins from their final eight games saw them secure safety.

And Redfern says the Highams club’s own personal experience of a relegation fight means they will not take Cantabs lightly this weekend.

“If we look back 12 months ago, we were where Cantabs find themselves now so we know they’ll be fighting for everything this weekend,” he said.

“We know they will be a determined opponent, but hopefully we can move them around the pitch a bit more than we were able to at their place.

“We know we have to match them because they will be up for it and we’re both looking for a win for our own reasons.”

Woodford enjoyed a brilliant weekend last Saturday as they secured the maximum five points on offer with a 26-12 success at Norwich.

The Highams club also saw their lead at the top grow to 10 points with second-placed Romford & Gidea Park being held to a 10-10 draw at Ipswich.

Prior to last weekend’s matches, Romford head coach Jordan Wigham insisted the pressure was all on Woodford in the title race.

It seems those words may have backfired, but Redfern was reluctant to get involved in playing mindgames with his Romford counterpart.

“We’ll just continue to concentrate on us. I know Jordan well, but I wasn’t aware of what he said before last weekend and what other teams say shouldn’t really matter to us,” he added.

“We’ve got the challenge from Cantabs this weekend and we know they’ll be good in the pack, so we’ll have to deal with it this weekend.

“It’s nice to have a 10-point lead at the top, but we have to keep going right until the end of the season.”

Woodford will hope to maintain their sizable lead over Romford this weekend by claiming another bonus-point win against Cantabrigians.

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Teen arrested on suspicion of three Ilford town centre burglaries on same night

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries on the same night in Ilford town centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford wary of Cantabs threat despite gap in table

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Churchfields bag a spot in Premier League Primary Stars final

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields)

Town prepare for busy period after free weekend

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Pugh hopes Wanstead can continue winning start to tenure

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists