Redfern happy Woodford end successful campaign with triumph over Basildon

Tom Redfern was pleased London Two North East champions Woodford finished the campaign with a 66-7 victory at home to bottom-club Basildon.

Prior to Saturday’s match, the Highams club had lost their last two matches after winning the title with a victory at Romford & Gidea Park on March 9.

Thankfully, Woodford were able to snap that losing run with a well-earned success over Basildon that is sure to give them some momentum heading into next season.

And head coach Redfern was thrilled the Highams club brought the curtain down on a successful campaign in such a positive manner.

“It was a special day for the club to enjoy because it’s not often that you can end a season at home after already winning the title,” said Redfern.

“It was great to celebrate our success this season with the kind of performance that we’ve given for most of the season.

“The players deserve everything they’ve achieved this season and it was fitting to end with another victory.”