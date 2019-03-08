Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redfern happy Woodford end successful campaign with triumph over Basildon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2019

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club ended the season with a 66-7 success at home at the weekend

Tom Redfern was pleased London Two North East champions Woodford finished the campaign with a 66-7 victory at home to bottom-club Basildon.

Prior to Saturday’s match, the Highams club had lost their last two matches after winning the title with a victory at Romford & Gidea Park on March 9.

Thankfully, Woodford were able to snap that losing run with a well-earned success over Basildon that is sure to give them some momentum heading into next season.

And head coach Redfern was thrilled the Highams club brought the curtain down on a successful campaign in such a positive manner.

“It was a special day for the club to enjoy because it’s not often that you can end a season at home after already winning the title,” said Redfern.

“It was great to celebrate our success this season with the kind of performance that we’ve given for most of the season.

“The players deserve everything they’ve achieved this season and it was fitting to end with another victory.”

Most Read

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Principal steps down after 21 years at Beal High School

Retiring Principal of Beal High School Terese Wilmot celebrating with colleagues.

Clucky break: Ilford chicken shop granted permission to serve until 3am – but with conditions

Chicken Hut on Ilford Hill

Most Read

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Principal steps down after 21 years at Beal High School

Retiring Principal of Beal High School Terese Wilmot celebrating with colleagues.

Clucky break: Ilford chicken shop granted permission to serve until 3am – but with conditions

Chicken Hut on Ilford Hill

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern happy Woodford end successful campaign with triumph over Basildon

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: No panic yet says Essex coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

Barkingside boost survival chances with Stanway Rovers victory

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Redbridge schoolgirls work with City Airport to get into aviation

Wanstead High School were the overall winner at 'Women in Aviation', a scheme to get more women into technical fields. Picture: London City Airport.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists