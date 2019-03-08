Redfern wants champions Woodford to end on high with victory over Basildon

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club have lost their last two matches in the division

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Redfern wants champions Woodford to generate some momentum for next season by beating Basildon at home in their final game of the London Two North East campaign.

The Highams club have already wrapped up the title and, with it, promotion to London One level for next season.

Woodford secured the league crown with a victory at Romford & Gidea Park on March 9, but have lost their subsequent two matches in the league.

That is something which has frustrated head coach Redfern, with the Highams club having only lost once in their first 19 games this term.

Redfern acknowledges that Woodford may have dropped off mentally in recent weeks, but says it is something the club must learn from going forward.

“Our ‘Everest’ was the Romford match and once you reach the summit, it’s sometimes difficult to keep going,” he said.

“There are positives to take from this situation and it has been a learning moment for us all to find out how to keep the players motivated.

“We know that we need some momentum going into the summer and the win can achieve that.”

Woodford will be expected to win on Saturday with the Basildon fixture see the champions host the side who will finish bottom this term.

That may, however, emboldened Basildon who have nothing to lose and Redfern is aware the pressure is all on the Highams club.

“Basildon have nothing to play for and that might make them a tougher opponent than usual.

“We know they will turn up because it’s the final game of the season and they’re playing the champions.

“We have to get our energy levels back to where they were earlier in the season and hopefully that helps us get the win.”

Last weekend saw Woodford beaten 39-10 at London Borough of Redbridge rivals Wanstead and Redfern is looking to move on quickly from that defeat.

“We’re building towards a win on Saturday and we know that will give us the momentum we need going into next season,” said the head coach.