Wiggins proud of Wanstead stint after taking step back from duties with first team

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season

Director of rugby to remain with club until summer after stepping back from first-team affairs

David Wiggins says he is proud of what he has achieved with Wanstead after stepping back from his first-team role with the London Two North East club.

Wiggins confirmed his decision following the Herons’ 36-5 success at home to Basildon in the league on Saturday.

After initially arriving at Roding Lane North as head coach in the summer of 2017, Wiggins helped Wanstead finish third in his first season with the club.

Wiggins then took on the role of director of rugby last summer, but has seen the campaign disrupted by injury.

The Herons are currently sixth, but look unlikely to feature in either to battle to go up or stay up this term.

Wiggins said that in part influenced his decision to step down midway through the season, believing it gives the Roding Lane North outfit enough time to prepare adequately for next season.

“The decision was made because it looks like there are going to be a lot of clubs in Norfolk and Suffolk in the league next year which will not make travelling from Kent like I do easy,” he said.

“We’re now safe this season and aren’t going to be relegated, so we figured it was a good time to hand over.

“It’s a chance for the club to continue their progress and I’ve happy with what I’ve achieved, establishing the club in this division.”

Wiggins, though, is not stepping away entirely and revealed he will still been involved with the club through to the summer at least.

“For the time being, I’ll continue in the role of director of rugby for the club’s mini and youth section and I’ll also stay on as coaching co-ordinator,” he added.

“That will give us the chance reassess our options and see where we are, both the club and I, in the summer.

“Everything remains amicable between the club and I and we all agreed it was a sensible choice.”

Bill Pugh, who has been the backs coach this term, will fill the void left by Wiggins’ departure from the first team.

He will have to wait for his first game in charge, though, with no fixtures scheduled in London Two North East this weekend.

Pugh’s first game will see the Herons play host to Harlow on February as Wanstead look to recorded back-to-back league wins.

And the new man will hope to hit the ground running in that match.