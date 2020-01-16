Warrior Camps for women at Eton Manor Rugby Club

Warrior Camps are returning to Eton Manor Rugby Club (pic RFU) Archant

Eton Manor Rugby Club are offering women and girls the opportunity to change up their usual workout routine at their Warrior Camps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the continued success and popularity of Warrior Camps over the past three years, which has seen 18,000 women and girls find their love of rugby, England Rugby decided to increase their offering due to demand for more sessions.

They are fun, completely free fitness sessions with some rugby-focused activity to get females out in the fresh air, introducing them to like-minded individuals who are there to have a good time and keep fit in 2020.

And Eton Manor are encouraging mothers to attend the camp alongside their daughters (13 plus), following research conducted by Women In Sport that suggests one in four young women would be more likely to join a sport if their mothers also played.

The Warrior Camps take place every Saturday from January 11 until February 1, at the Wanstead Sports Ground, Nutter Lane, Wanstead from 10-11am.

You may also want to watch:

And England captain Sarah Hunter said: "It can often be daunting to try a new sport or get the motivation needed to go along to the gym for the first time. That's why Warrior Camps are the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and as a result, you can have fun and get fit all at the same time!

"Warm-up activities, learning passing, catching skills, and fitness drills are combined to create these unique and exciting sessions.

"Bringing a friend with you can also help with the nerves but don't worry if not, you'll still meet plenty of great ladies at the sessions. I've made friends for life!"

Steve Grainger, Rugby Development Director at the RFU, added: "2019 was a great year for women's rugby with the Red Roses winning the Six Nations Grand Slam and continuing their winning streak at the Quilter Internationals this autumn. What better inspiration for any girls and women who might want to get involved and try it for themselves.

"We welcome anyone interested to head down to their local Warrior Camp this January to enjoy a rugby taster session in a fun and welcoming environment."

All you will need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a 'have a go' attitude.