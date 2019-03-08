Redfern wants improved display from Woodford in derby clash with Wanstead

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club lost 41-29 at home to Saffron Walden last weekend

Tom Redfern is looking for an improved display from Woodford when they visit London Borough of Redbridge rivals Wanstead in London Two North East on Saturday.

The Highams club, who have already wrapped up the title, suffered a surprise 41-29 loss at home to Saffron Walden last weekend.

It was just a second league loss of the campaign for Woodford which brought an end to a 10-game winning run in the league.

Saturday’s derby at Wanstead provides the Highams club with a chance to bounce back immediately.

And head coach Redfern wants Woodford to avail of the opportunity to give a better account of themselves this weekend.

“If playing Wanstead in a derby wasn’t motivation enough for the players, then looking to put things right from last weekend certainly is,” said Redfern.

“We expect Wanstead will play a game similar to that of Romford in that they’ll be tough up front and offer us a physical challenge.

“We know that we have to play like we have done for the most part of the season if we want to win and we have to improve from last weekend.”

The trip to Wanstead is Woodford’s final away game of the season and Redfern will want his team to maintain their good form on the road this term.

Impressively, the Highams club have won every one of their 10 away games so far this term.

And Redfern hopes his team can finish the season with a 100 per cent record on the road by beating Wanstead on Saturday.

“It would be nice to win every away game this season because that’s something not many teams have achieved,” he added.

“In a derby, form can sometimes go out of the window and both teams might have a bit more motivation to win than usual.

“We just to want to perform to the levels we know we can and we know we need to improve from last weekend.”

Woodford collected a 26-7 success when they welcomed borough rivals Wanstead in their previous league meeting in December and the Highams club will aim to do the double this weekend.