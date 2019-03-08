Woodford’s Redfern has praise for Wanstead after defeat in derby

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Highams club suffered second straight league loss on Saturday

Tom Redfern believes Woodford were far from their best in a 39-10 defeat at Wanstead in London Two North East.

The Highams club suffered a second successive loss in the league, going down away from home against their London Borough of Redbridge rivals at the weekend.

After winning the title against Romford & Gidea Park on March 9, Woodford have lost their subsequent two matches.

Head coach Redfern was disappointed with a lack of energy from his team in their latest defeat, though did also pay tribute to victors Wanstead.

“All credit to Wanstead who fully deserved their win and were exceptional throughout,” said Redfern.

“We started well, but we missed a good chance to get an early try and we struggled to get into the game after that.

“We only trailed by seven points at the break, but we lacked the energy we’ve had for most of the season and that contributed to our downfall.”