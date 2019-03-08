Search

Wanstead’s Pugh wants success over Woodford to be sign of things to come

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 April 2019

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons got the better of their London Borough of Redbridge rivals on Saturday

Bill Pugh hopes Wanstead’s 39-10 success at home to champions Woodford is a sign of things to come in London Two North East next season.

The Herons collected an impressive win on Saturday against their London Borough of Redbridge rivals, who have already secured the title this term.

That is something the Roding Lane North club would like to emulate next term and the success over this year’s champions suggests they could well do that.

And head coach Pugh wants Wanstead to build on that success as they look to take some momentum into next season.

“We got into Woodford from the off and we played well, probably at the level where I want us to be every week,” he said.

“We had a good start to be 17 points up after 20 minutes, but we went off the boil a little after that and we had the remind the players at time to stay clam.

“Thankfully they did that in the second half and we have a really pleasing display.

“Everyone in the matchday squad gave their all on Saturday and it was probably our best display of the season.”

