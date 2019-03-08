Pugh excited for Wanstead’s derby date with Woodford

Herons lost 25-19 at Norwich last weekend

Bill Pugh wants Wanstead to sign off from their own ground on a high when they host London Two North East champions and local rivals Woodford on Saturday.

The meeting between the London Borough of Redbridge neighbours will be the final home game of the season for the Herons.

The Roding Lane North club have only lost twice at home this term and will be hoping they do not add to that this weekend.

Saturday’s match also sees bragging rights on offer between the two local rivals and head coach Pugh feels there is plenty for Wanstead to play for this weekend.

“It’s a derby so the players are all really looking forward to the match this weekend,” he said.

“Hopefully we can improve from last week when the fine margins didn’t go our way and sometimes that’s all you need.

“Injuries are hurting us at this stage in the season, but we’ll do the best we can, like we always do.

“Hopefully there is a good crowd and atmosphere with it being a game between two clubs that are so close to each other.”

Wanstead will hope to inflict a rare defeat on Woodford this weekend, with the Highams club having already secured the title with two games to go.

Pugh had high praise for the champions and feels they are worthy winners of the league crown this term.

“Woodford fully deserve their title because they are the best team we’ve played in this league by some distance,” he added.

“When we played them earlier in the season, I was impressed with how quickly they transitioned from defence to attack and how organised they were – it’s almost like how New Zealand play.

“Woodford play to their strengths and when they get a chance to score a try, their very good at converting the opportunity.”

Wanstead, having lost 26-7 when the sides met back in December, will hope to bounce back this weekend having also lost 25-19 away to Norwich last weekend.

And with Saturday’s match against their borough rivals being their final home game of the season, the Herons will want to sign off from Roding Lane North with a win.