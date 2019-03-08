Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pugh excited for Wanstead’s derby date with Woodford

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 March 2019

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons lost 25-19 at Norwich last weekend

Bill Pugh wants Wanstead to sign off from their own ground on a high when they host London Two North East champions and local rivals Woodford on Saturday.

The meeting between the London Borough of Redbridge neighbours will be the final home game of the season for the Herons.

The Roding Lane North club have only lost twice at home this term and will be hoping they do not add to that this weekend.

Saturday’s match also sees bragging rights on offer between the two local rivals and head coach Pugh feels there is plenty for Wanstead to play for this weekend.

“It’s a derby so the players are all really looking forward to the match this weekend,” he said.

“Hopefully we can improve from last week when the fine margins didn’t go our way and sometimes that’s all you need.

“Injuries are hurting us at this stage in the season, but we’ll do the best we can, like we always do.

“Hopefully there is a good crowd and atmosphere with it being a game between two clubs that are so close to each other.”

Wanstead will hope to inflict a rare defeat on Woodford this weekend, with the Highams club having already secured the title with two games to go.

Pugh had high praise for the champions and feels they are worthy winners of the league crown this term.

“Woodford fully deserve their title because they are the best team we’ve played in this league by some distance,” he added.

“When we played them earlier in the season, I was impressed with how quickly they transitioned from defence to attack and how organised they were – it’s almost like how New Zealand play.

“Woodford play to their strengths and when they get a chance to score a try, their very good at converting the opportunity.”

Wanstead, having lost 26-7 when the sides met back in December, will hope to bounce back this weekend having also lost 25-19 away to Norwich last weekend.

And with Saturday’s match against their borough rivals being their final home game of the season, the Herons will want to sign off from Roding Lane North with a win.

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

McCurtain’s women’s footballers get league campaign underway

Thomas McCurtains' women's football team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

Pugh excited for Wanstead’s derby date with Woodford

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by RRobert Banks

West Ham Book cover

Babalola inspires Woodford Town to Clapton victory

Temi Babalola of Woodford Town celebrates their latest Essex Senior League win (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists