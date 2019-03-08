Pugh delighted as Wanstead grab last-gasp success over Stowmarket

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season

Herons recorded 17-15 success at the weekend thanks to try with final play of the game

Bill Pugh was thrilled Wanstead returned to winning ways in London Two North East with a 17-15 success at home to Stowmarket.

The Herons faced Stowmarket having lost 22-17 at Ipswich the previous weekend, the first defeat Pugh had suffered since taking over from David Wiggins in February

The Roding Lane North club delivered the perfect response to that setback by getting the better of Stowmarket at the weekend.

Wanstead showed good composure to see off their Suffolk rivals, with the wind against the hosts in the first half.

And head coach Pugh feels the performance on the whole was to one to be proud, knowing it led to the success for the Herons.

“It was good to get the win after what happened the week before at Ipswich and I was pleased with the display,” he said.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players, especially given the conditions.

“They showed great patience and good character in the first half when the wind was against us.

“We trailed at half-time, but we knew we were still in the game and to score the winning try with the last play of the match was brilliant.”

Saturday’s success may also have gone some way to making up for Wanstead’s disappointment following the previous meeting against Stowmarket this term.

When an injury-ravaged Herons side travelled to Suffolk in November, they endured a difficult afternoon and lost 36-0.

The Roding Lane North outfit were able to give a much better account of themselves last weekend, which helped secure the triumph.

And Pugh was pleased Wanstead went some way to atoning for that heavy loss to Stowmarket earlier in the season by beating them on Satuday.

“We were given a good hiding at their place earlier in the season, so we knew we owed them a performance,” he added.

“The performance the boys gave us at the weekend as the type of performance we craved; it was a real squad effort.”