Pugh puts Wanstead fightback against Southwold down to players

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season

Herons trailed at interval, but rallied to triumph 31-22

Bill Pugh says Wanstead’s fightback to beat Southwold 31-22 in London Two North East was all down to the players.

New head coach Pugh watched on as the Herons made it two wins from two under his stewardship on Saturday.

The Roding Lane North side trailed 17-5 at the break before storming back in the second period to record a third straight league win.

Pugh says he was delighted with the latest success for Wanstead and expressed pleasure with how the team fought back.

“We showed heart, commitment and everything you want a team to show as a coach,” he said.

“We asked the players at half-time if they felt they were still in the game and they all said they were.

“They led the recovery in the second half; it was a team effort and I was impressed with each and every one of them.

“They knew they could win it and they went out there and won it, which is fantastic to see as a coach.”

Things really are starting to look up for Wanstead with the club currently having equalled their best form of the season.

With promotion beyond their reach this term, the closing weeks of the season are all about ensuring the Herons have the platform needed to have a successful term next time around.

The first XV were not the only Wanstead team in action at Roding Lane North on Saturday with the seconds and thirds also at home.

And Pugh believes it is important there is a real club feel around the Herons if they are to be successful going forward.

“The confidence is getting there and I feel we can make some great strides as a club between now and the end of the season,” he added.

“It was a great occasion last weekend with all three senior teams at home and there was a real buzz around the place.

“That is something we want to build on going forward and hopefully we can do that.”

Wanstead are now not in action again until March 2 when they make the trip to Ipswich for their next league encounter.

Having won his first two matches as head coach, Pugh will be looking to that game to collect another win in charge of the Herons.

And with several training sessions before then, his new charges are likely to buy into his plans even more.