Pugh hopes Wanstead can continue winning start to tenure

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 February 2019

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Herons recorded a 19-15 success at Harlow last weekend

Bill Pugh hopes Wanstead can fare better than they did against Southwold earlier in the season when the teams meet again in London Two North East on Saturday, writes Ned Keating.

The Herons suffered a 52-10 defeat when they visited Southwold in October, but the Roding Lane North club were without a whole host of players for that game.

The injury-news for the return fixture is far more positive and head coach Pugh says that gives him confidence that Wanstead can be provide tough opposition for Southwold this weekend.

“Southwold gave us a bit of a hiding earlier in the season, but we were without a lot of backs in that game,” he said.

“The forwards fronted up that day, but they ran out of gas as the game wore on because they had put so much into it.

“We’re looking to show what we can do again this weekend. The boys showed great heart last weekend and we need more of that going forward.”

Pugh’s tenure as Wanstead head coach began in fine fashion last weekend as the Herons collected a 19-15 triumph at Harlow.

The success means the Herons have won back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October.

But Pugh hopes his team can continue their winning form for sometime yet, believing the mental boost it could hand his side to be huge.

“It would be lovely if we could get a good run going because of the confidence that could give the team going forward,” he added.

“I’m still not sure the players know how good they could be and hopefully a good run of results can give them that belief.

“We’re a young squad and still developing, but we’re seeing big improvements with the players every week. We know there are things to work on going forward, but we’re pleased with how things have gone in the last couple of weeks.”

Pugh will be hoping his Wanstead charges can deliver another winning display this weekend. And any success should help banish the ghosts of that earlier Southwold match.

