Pugh confident Wanstead are in good place for Ipswich trip

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons back in action this Saturday after having last weekend off

Bill Pugh believes having last weekend off in London Two North East could stand Wanstead in good stead for their trip to Ipswich on Saturday.

Like all the teams in the division, the Herons were left without a match last weekend with no league fixtures scheduled.

The Roding Lane North club have won their last three matches in the division and will hope any momentum generated from that run has not been checked by the break.

Wanstead head coach Pugh admits it would have been nice to keep the momentum going with another game last weekend, but was also pleased to have a break.

“There are a few players in the squad that were looking a little battle-weary, so the break will have helped them rest up,” he said.

“For us as a new coaching team, the gap has also allowed us more time to get our game plan across to the players in training.

“We’ve seen great improvements in the past few weeks, but we need to keep that going over the course of the rest of the season.”

Wanstead have just five games left before the end of the current campaign and will hope to end the season on a positive note.

The Herons still have a chance of achieving a top-three finish with just seven points between them in fifth and Stowmarket, who are currently third.

The Roding Lane North club will also be busy in the coming weeks to ensure plans are in place for them to challenge near the top once again next term.

That could see several promising youngsters handed chances in the Wanstead first team between now and the end of the season.

And Pugh was full of praise for the young players at his disposal, believing the Herons have a good crop waiting to burst through.

“We have a lot of young players in the squad and that is a real positive for us as a club going forward,” he added.

“I’d liken them to sponges in that they’re keen to absorb everything you tell them.

“They’re very energetic too and that makes them a joy to coach.”

Wanstead will be aiming to complete a league double over Ipswich this season on Saturday having won the previous meeting between the sides 29-15 at Roding Lane North in November.