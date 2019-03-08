Rugby: Sudbury 10 Eton Manor 53

Jamie Millais in action for Eton Manor at Sudbury

Eton Manor made a superb start to the new London One North season with success in Suffolk on Saturday.

Kirk Chettleburgh attacks for Eton Manor at Sudbury supported by Ollie Waugh

Fielding six debutants and having lost on their last visit, they took the lead with a Cameron Dutch penalty on four minutes.

The hosts hit back with a try from a lineout, with Manor newcomer Craig Ratford limping off with injury to be replaced by eorge Bradley.

Dutch missed another penalty before big carries from Kirk Chettleburgh, Ollie Waugh and Elliott Brown set up a chance for hooker Jon Berry to beat two tackles and link up with winger Jamie Millais, who surged through to touch down and put Manor 10-5 up.

A big tackle from Carly Buisson led to a turnover and Brown hacked the ball upfield, before Dutch went over for a converted try to make it 17-5 at half time.

Jon Berry attacks for Eton Manor at Sudbury

With the slope and breeze at their backs in the second half, Manor were soon on the attack and Nick Horton's long kick forced the hosts to concede a lineout i their 22.

Ben Boulton-Smith and Buisson produced big tackles to win possession back and Tom Christopher stole another lineout before runs by Waugh, Berry and Sullivan found Bradley, who was tackled late.

Sudbury were reduced to 14 men as a result and Manor kicked the penalty to move 15 points up, then saw the hosts lose another player to the sin bin.

Elliott Brown in action for Eton Manor at Sudbury

Waugh was held up just short of the line and Sullivan barged over to make it 27-5 just before the hour.

Chettleburgh and Waugh combined for Horton to send Buisson over for the bonus point try and an excellent touchline conversion by Dutch made it 34-5, with Chettleburgh then feeding Waugh for the next seven-point score minutes later.

Waugh, Berry and Ryan Lee were all stopped inches short of the line, but the continued pressure told again as Millais showed his strength to go over from close range, before Horton went to the blindside from a scrum to feed Dutch for another converted try to make it 53-5.

Sudbury claimed the final score of the match after Manor tried to run the ball out of defence from the restart, but it was little consolation as the visitors claimed a big margin of victory ahead of a home meeting with Harpenden this weekend.