Pugh upset as Wanstead finish term with defeat at South Woodham Ferrers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 April 2019

Herons went down 22-15 away from home on Saturday

Bill Pugh admits he was frustrated Wanstead ended their London Two North East campaign with a 22-15 loss at South Woodham Ferrers.

Looking to generate some momentum heading into next season, the Roding Lane North had been aiming to end the current season on a high.

Instead, the Herons fell to a third away defeat in a row to end the campaign on a disappointing note.

Head coach Pugh was pleased with the improvements from his team in the second half at South Woodham Ferrers, but was upset with the account Wanstead gave in the first period and knows that contributed to their downfall.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with how we finished the season; we knew South Woodham Ferrers would pose a challenge with their forwards and that was the case,” he said.

“They ripped us apart for the first 20 minutes and that played a big part in us being 22-3 down at half-time.

“We were better in the second half, but it was almost a case of too little, too late.

“We know going into next season that we need to be on our game from the off, rather than turning up at the start of the second half.”

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Principal steps down after 21 years at Beal High School

Retiring Principal of Beal High School Terese Wilmot celebrating with colleagues.

Fridge freezer revealed to be cause of Gants Hill house fire

The fire broke out at 110 Collinwood Gardens in Gants Hill

