Pugh knows Wanstead face stern test at relegation-threatened Ferrers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 April 2019

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons beat champions Woodford 39-10 at home last weekend

Bill Pugh is aware Wanstead will face a difficult task at relegation-threatened South Woodham Ferrers in their final game of the London Two North East season on Saturday.

While the Herons are set to finish sixth regardless of what happens this weekend, their hosts are still in a three-way scrap to avoid relegation.

Ferrers know they will need a win on Saturday to have a chance of staying up and that is something Pugh feels will make things difficult for the Roding Lane North outfit on Saturday.

“On any given day, anyone can beat anyone in this division and we have to be wary of that this weekend,” he said.

“South Woodham Ferrers have everything to play for this weekend and they will be do everything they can to beat us.

“I just hope that our boys remain focussed and keep buying into what we’re trying to do at Wanstead.

“It’s a great time to be at the club both on and off the field, but they have to start believing in their ability on the pitch.”

Wanstead signed off from their home ground for the season last weekend with a 39-10 success at home to champions Woodford.

That performance suggests the Herons might have what it takes to emulate their London Borough of Redbridge rivals and claim the title next season.

But Pugh insists there is still plenty of work ahead for the Roding Lane North side, though feels the foundations are there.

“It was great to play the champions and we learned a few things about what it takes to be at the top,” he added.

“That is something we’ve learned throughout the season and there have been some really good displays this term that make you think there is no reason why we can’t challenge near the top next season.

“We know to do that we’ll need consistency, both in training and in matches.”

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ferrers, Wanstead have lost each of their last two away matches in the league.

That is something Pugh will want the Herons to put right this weekend as they bid to end the current campaign on a high.

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

