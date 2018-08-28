Wiggins proud of Wanstead’s win at Saffron Walden

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons collected a superb 39-10 victory away from home on Saturday

David Wiggins believes Wanstead can be proud of their 39-10 success at Saffron Walden in London Two North East.

The Herons began the New Year in fine style with a brilliant success on the road which was their biggest away win of the season so far.

The Roding Lane North club will look to build on that triumph in their next game, but for now Wiggins was able to reflect on a good day at the office for his team.

“Not many teams will go to Saffron Walden and win by a margin as big as we did,” said Wiggins.

“To be 22-0 up at half-time was brilliant and we were able to build on that in the second half.

“We knew Saffron Walden would come back at us in the second half and they did with some scores, but we withstood their pressure.

“Once we came through that period, we were able to get back on top and see the game through to the end with some more tries.”