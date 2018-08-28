Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wiggins proud of Wanstead’s win at Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2019

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons collected a superb 39-10 victory away from home on Saturday

David Wiggins believes Wanstead can be proud of their 39-10 success at Saffron Walden in London Two North East.

The Herons began the New Year in fine style with a brilliant success on the road which was their biggest away win of the season so far.

The Roding Lane North club will look to build on that triumph in their next game, but for now Wiggins was able to reflect on a good day at the office for his team.

“Not many teams will go to Saffron Walden and win by a margin as big as we did,” said Wiggins.

“To be 22-0 up at half-time was brilliant and we were able to build on that in the second half.

“We knew Saffron Walden would come back at us in the second half and they did with some scores, but we withstood their pressure.

“Once we came through that period, we were able to get back on top and see the game through to the end with some more tries.”

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

The eight-year-old boy shared his experiences being interviewed by a counter-terrorism officers with community-led pressure group PreventWatch last month. Photo: Youtube\PreventWatch

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants new-look squad to do little things right

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood boss disappointed with how side coped with Daggers’ threats

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists