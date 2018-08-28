Wanstead hope to kick off 2019 with away win

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Herons back in action on Saturday following Christmas break

Wanstead will hope to snap a two-game losing run in London Two North East when they visit Saffron Walden on Saturday.

The Herons ended 2018 with back-to-back defeats against Woodford and Romford & Gidea Park, who are currently first and second respectively.

With a New Year now upon us, the Roding Lane North club will hope there luck has changed ahead of their trip to Saffron Walden.

Wanstead began the season with hopes of finishing in the top three, which could still be achieved with a fine second half of the campaign.

That means the Herons will be hoping to kick off 2019 by claiming a convincing success at Saffron Walden on Saturday.

Saffron Walden themselves have also not been in the best of form of late with four defeats in their last five league matches.

It looks set to be an entertaining game for Wanstead and one director of rugby David Wiggins will hope his team can triumph in.